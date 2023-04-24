Collection of prescription drugs gathered during drug take back day. Credit – Steuben County.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office have released the numbers from the annual drug take back day.

According to the release, the campaign collected 758 lbs of unneeded prescription medications across Steuben County on Saturday, April 22.

The collection included all unwanted and expired prescription medications and followed “National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day” on April 16.

This year’s drug take back campaign outdid 2022’s campaign by over 150 lbs.