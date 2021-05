ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As more people get vaccinated New York State says they’ve provided over a million Excelsior Passes.

The cell phone app is used to prove vaccination status or a negative covid test result.

Some venues are using the pass as a way to digitally prove you’ve had the shot.

New Yorkers can get the pass fifteen days after their final vaccine dose.

they are valid for a year once they are issued.