PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – A trailer fire broke out around 10:45 PM on May 16th in Pine Valley.

According to our reporter on the scene who spoke with the Assistant Chief of the Millport Fire Department, the fire broke out at 3600 Watkins Road at lot 19E. Horseheads Fire Department, Town and Country Fire Department, and Millport Fire Department responded to the scene.

2 people were in the trailer at the time the fire ignited, but as of last night, both people made it out safely. The only thing not accounted for was their cat.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation with the Chemung County investigation team working with NYSEG to determine the cause.

Information is very limited at this time, but we will bring you more updates as soon as they are made available. You can watch the full interview with the assistant chief of the Millport Fire Department, John May above.