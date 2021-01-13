Owner of Jubilee Foods and Save A Lot supports local businesses opening under orange zone restrictions

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Curly’s Chicken reopened for indoor dining today.

Curly’s Chicken is one of 7 restaurants reopening for dine-in under the orange zone restrictions.

Other restaurants include Anne’s Pancakes, The Diner, Turtle Leaf Cafe, BC Texas Hots, and Lights Bakery and Coffeeshop.

This comes after these businesses have simply had enough of being closed for 12 weeks now under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s orange zone restrictions.

These 7 restaurants first banned together holding “Go Zone” rallies in an attempt to gain attention from the governor’s office fighting to stay open.

18 news recently spotted a sign right outside of the Save A Lot in Elmira where the owner is showing his full support of these restaurants.

“The restaurant owners, these gyms and salons are all local people that have invested time, energy, and their heart and soul in the community. Our community should stand behind these people, so that’s what I’m doing,” said David Marks, owner of Jubilee Foods in Horseheads and Save A Lot in Elmira.

Marks says he is allowing these local businesses to hang banners, menus, or whatever might help in the windows of either Jubilee or Save A Lot.

Tomorrow Anne’s Pancakes will be reopening for indoor dining as well.