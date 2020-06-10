Pa House votes to end governor’s COVID-19 emergency declaration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM-TV) – Rep. Clint Owlett issued the following statement after the passage of House Resolution 836, which ends Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency declaration regarding COVID-19:

“It is time for our Commonwealth to move forward. Our business owners and workers are creative and innovative problem solvers. They are ready to reopen in a safe and responsible way. “In recent days, my office was contacted by a man who is down to the last $24 in his bank account; an area company announced it is taking its business to another state, leaving 200 employees’ futures in question; and I’ve learned one of my favorite restaurants will not be reopening. These are just a few examples of the heart-wrenching stories I have heard over the last three months. “The coronavirus is not going away, and we cannot stay on lockdown forever. We must act to protect both lives and livelihoods. “It is equally important that the General Assembly acts to put an end to the unilateral decision-making of the governor over the last three months. We are an equal branch of government and it’s time to restore that balance.” Representative Clint Owlett

68th District

Pennsylvania House of Representatives

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There was noticeable activity in the Pennsylvania legislature on Tuesday after the state Senate passed a resolution to end Wolf’s shutdown and sources claiming that House Speaker Mike Turzai will resign tomorrow.

House Resolution 836 passed the Senate after being split along party lines. The resolution looks to end the emergency declaration and state shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans say this is what’s best for businesses, although Democrats disagree.

It now faces the House where it is expected to pass, but Governor Tom Wolf has previously stated that he will veto the resolution.

Pennsylvania’s Speaker of the House is expected to give his farewell address tomorrow. Sources say that Turzai will not return for any more sessions.

He announced back in January that he would forgo seeking re-election and shift his career into the private sector.