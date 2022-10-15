WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Pennsylvania man has been arrested by Waverly Police after police say he failed to register as a sex offender.

Waverly Police say that Joseph Irvan Kupetsky, 44, of Factoryville Pa. was arrested on Oct. 12, after failing to register as a sex offender in New York State.

Police are alleging that Kupetsky had been living at a residence in the Village of Waverly for around two months without notifying authorities.

Kupetsky was sent to the Tioga County, N.Y., CAP Court for arraignment on Oct. 12, and to await further legal action.