WARREN CENTER, Pa. (WETM) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to time in a Pa. Correctional Facility for sexual-related crimes.

According to the Bradford County Criminal Court, Harold Space, 59, of Warren Center Pa, was sentenced to 39 to 96 months in prison for the following offenses.

Indecent Assault, Misdemeanor 2nd degree

Failure to verify address under Megan’s Law, Felony 3rd degree

In addition, Space will be required to do supervised probation for five years, as well as, be listed on the sex offender registry for life.

The assault charges stem from an investigation that took place on September 29, 2021, where, according to the affidavit, Space contacted Pennsylvania State Police and reported that he sexually assaulted a victim and wanted police to come to get him (Space).

When police arrived at the scene sometime later in the day, they found that Space did make the original phone call, and learned from the victim what events took place.

The victim told police that around two to three months prior, Space had forcefully touched them in the genitals area before letting go, all while the victim was trying to get him to stop.

The second charge of failure to verify address under Megan’s Law comes from a report that was alerted to PSP by the Pa. State Police Megan’s Law Section on December 15, 2021.

They reported to PSP that Harold Space had failed to report for his verification under Megan’s Law requiring him to update his address as a sex offender. Space is listed as a 10-year offender and was convicted prior to December 20, 2012, he was required to update his address between the dates of November 11, 2021, and November 28, 2021, but failed to do so.

On January 5, 2022, Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police contacted Whitetail’s Bar and Grill in Little Meadows, Pa., looking to contact Space as to why he failed to register. The supervisor at the bar told troopers that Space was let go over the summer of 2021 and hadn’t worked there since September 2021.

Under Megan’s Law, it is required for individuals to update a new place of employment within three days, Space had failed to do so as Whitetail’s Bar and Grill was still listed as his place of employment on his file.