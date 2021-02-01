Pa. officials continue to track COVID vaccine distribution during snowstorm

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As the snowstorm continues on Monday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation have both taken an all-hands-on-deck approach and are prepared for anything that comes the state’s way.

As of early Monday evening, their biggest concern is the northeastern region of Pa., where PEMA and PennDOT say they’re expecting two-to-four inches of snowfall per hour–which they consider to be blizzard conditions.

To help combat this, both agencies have moved crews around from different parts of the state where snowfall totals won’t be nearly as high to help clear roadways in those communities.

But that’s not their only challenge. What about the desperately needed vaccines that are being transported all over the Commonwealth?

PEMA and PennDOT officials say they’re tracking and have a team of reinforcements to ensure all COVID vaccines arrive to their destination safely.

“Pennsylvania State Police, our county partners from Pennsylvania Emergency Management, the Turnpike Commission — if it’s coming across the Turnpike — as well as PennDot, to be able to make sure that we have the ability to get that valuable commodity to wherever it needs to get to in a timely fashion,” PEMA Director Randy Padfield said.

Above all, state officials say the biggest challenge of this storm is its stamina. Continued snowfall like this does not make their job any easier.