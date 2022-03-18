WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – A man wanted for violating parole in Pennsylvania has been arrested after he allegedly stole a tractor and building materials in Steuben County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Donald VanOrsdale, 46, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on March 14 after deputies responded to a report of a theft in progress on County Route 99 in Woodhull. Deputies allegedly found VanOrsdale in possession of a stolen tractor and stolen building materials.

The Sheriff’s Office later learned that VanOrsdale was a parole absconder wanted in Pennsylvania.

He was charged with 3rd- and 4th-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 2nd-degree Criminal Mischief, and as a Fugitive from Justice as a Parole Absconder. Further charges are expected after the investigation is finished.

VanOrsdale was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and was taken to the Steuben County Jail without bail.