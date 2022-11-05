JORDAN TWP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police down in Lycoming County say they were shot at during an investigation on Saturday.

Police say they were responding to a report of a female shooting victim, somewhere in Jordan Township in Lycoming County, Pa., and while officers responded to the location, there was a report of a male with a rifle actively shooting at vehicles

Troopers from PSP Bloomsburg encountered the individual actively firing a rifle, troopers returned fire and the scene was secured.

Police say that there are multiple victims related to this incident, but no PSP members were injured during the shooting, and that there are no active threats to the public at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.