PA Representative Clint Owlett announces $500,000 grant for Marsh Creek Greenway

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Tioga County has been awarded a $500,000 state grant to support its Marsh Creek Greenway project in Wellsboro, Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) announced today.

“This is great news for Wellsboro and surrounding areas as we work to maximize recreational opportunities for the entire region,” Owlett said. “I was pleased to support this grant funding and am encouraged by the good work and progress being made by our county leaders on the greenway project. While more funding is needed to complete the project, this grant gets us one step closer to that goal.”

The grant funding will be used toward three components of the second phase of the project, Owlett said.

Specifically, the county will construct a trail bridge over Marsh Creek, which will support trail traffic and emergency vehicles. The county will relocate the existing railroad siding to accommodate an alternative passenger pickup for the Tioga Central Railroad. The track will be relocated on a portion of the greenway trail to avoid a wetlands area.

The county will also construct a bus stop and pull-off at Pinnacle Towers to better serve both residents of the towers and transit users wishing to access the Patterson Trailhead facility.

“We are blessed by the beauty and recreational opportunities available to us in the 68th Legislative District, and this project will make those opportunities even better and more accessible to those who wish to enjoy it,” Owlett said.

Funding was awarded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Multimodal Transportation Fund grant program.