RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Gillett woman was arrested following a dispute over property where police allege her of causing thousands of dollars worth of damages to multiple vehicles.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Nicole Day, 34, of Gillett, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, a felony in the third degree, and disorderly conduct.

Police say that on Sept. 30, they received a report of criminal mischief taking place at the Ridgebury Township Garage in Bradford County.

Upon investigation, police say they learned that Day had damaged vehicles belonging to township employees by intentionally hitting them with her side-by-side. As a result, thousands of dollars in damages were reported to have been inflicted on the vehicles. Police say that this incident stemmed from an ongoing property dispute.

Day was found and arrested and on Oct. 11, she was arraigned on the charges listed above, and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.