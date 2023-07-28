(Courtesy: Keystone Theatre) A fundraiser concert is being held at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda.

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania music makers Lisa Bodnar and Whistlegrass are coming to Towanda to perform a concert fundraiser in September.

On Friday, September 8, the pair will be performing a concert at the Keystone Theatre to raise funds for the Bradford County Regional Arts Council. This organization plays a vital role in the upkeep and maintenance of both historic BCRAC Theatres, The Sayre and The Keystone, as well as funding arts programming in the region.

The concert promises to be an enriching experience, with 100% of the ticket proceeds to be donated to support the Arts Council’s efforts. Tickets for the event are priced at $15 for adults and $10 for students/seniors.

According to the Bradford County Regional Arts Council, the tour plans on bringing this concert to every Pennsylvania county, showcasing talents such as Bodnar and Whistlegrass, while simultaneously making a positive impact on the community by supporting vital causes such as: food insecurity/homelessness, the environment, arts/education and emergency first responders.

Previous shows have been held in different counties and upcoming performances are scheduled for other regions in Pennsylvania throughout the year.

To learn more about Bodnar, the concert and the Bradford County Regional Arts Council, please visit www.lisabodnar.com.

To purchase tickets for the concert, please visit bcrac.ticketleap.com/pa-67-tour/.