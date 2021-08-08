Paintball gun incidents in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Aug. 7, the Elmira Police Department responded to multiple complaints regarding individuals randomly firing paintball guns at unsuspecting pedestrians.

At least 6 people were struck with paintballs in these incidents at various locations within the City of Elmira. No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

At this time, investigations have led police to vehicles involved as possibly being a black Chevrolet Avalanche and a blue Chevrolet Traverse with chrome trim.

The Elmira Police Department is seeking any information regarding these incidents or those involved. The Elmira Police Department would also like to remind those using these types of recreational instruments that serious physical injury may result if not used properly and charges will be filed accordingly for these actions.

Anyone who has further information on these incidents is urged to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626 or the Tip Line at 271-HALT.