PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced that $39.6 million has been awarded to areas around the state for the new Focused Attractrion of Shovel-Ready Tracts New York (FAST NY) grant program, with Painted Post receiving some of those funds.

Painted Post will receive $36,000 from the state in part of the first round of the FAST NY grant program.

The program is designed to prepare and develop sites across the state to jumpstart New York’s shovel-readiness and increase its attractiveness to large employers and high-tech manufacturing companies.

The area in Painted Post has been described as a 45-acre site of developable land along West Water Street and provides regional significance in its proximity to major highways. This proximity will allow for easy integration into the regional advanced manufacturing cluster and the potential to be a key semiconductor industry supply chain location.

The project will help the future developer by allowing for predevelopment work to determine the location’s best use. Numerous things including a site survey, traffic study, site plan and design, and much more will be addressed. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $120,000.

“This funding from the FAST NY program will prepare seven shovel-ready sites around the state that will one day house the industries of the future,” Governor Hochul said.