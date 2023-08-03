Current look of the Dairy Queen in Painted Post on August 3, 2023.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article had the location of the Dairy Queen set as Painted Post when the true location is in Big Flats, the information has been corrected.

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — Opening day is almost here for the long-awaited Dairy Queen in Big Flats as it was announced and scheduled for next week.

According to the owner, Milan Patel, the new Dairy Queen location has an opening date of Thursday, Aug. 10.

Patel is a native of the area and is excited to be working with a brand that has a community-centered focus.

“I chose to join the Dairy Queen brand because the soft serve and Blizzards are a timeless and classic treat that I’ve always loved,” Patel said in a statement. “I’m extremely proud to be working with a brand that has such a community-centered focus, and I’m eager to use this opportunity to give back to the Elmira community,” he said.

Patel said he’s excited to offer a friendly environment for guests, and new jobs for local residents.

The famed ice cream restaurant was first reported to be coming to the area back in July 2022, with the Big Flats Town Manager, Edward Fairbrother, saying he hoped it would be open by the end of the year, around four to five months.

Some delays came about before work continued and after a year since it was initially reported, the restaurant has its opening date.

The restaurant can be found at 873 County Road 64 in the Town of Big Flats right next to Applebee’s.