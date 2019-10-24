Painted Post dog park unites community

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A dog park in Steuben County is slowly making its name as the prime spot to take your loveable pooch for a day of exercise.



Craig Park in Painted Post is quickly becoming a hot spot for canines to get out and about. 18 news spoke to the point person of the project, who expressed that the park is changing the community for the better.

“A few people communities reached out to me in the past month as to how to do this, or how to build one,” said Brian Francis. “The most important thing is the rules, you have to maintain rules, discipline. Eventually, it balances itself out,” continued Francis.

Francis said this is a great opportunity for the community to get to know one another while having a good time with their animals.