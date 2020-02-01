Painted Post Farmers’ Market closes for Winter Season, re-opens in May

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Today was the last day to stop by the Painted Post Farmers’ Market for farm-fresh produce this winter.

However, the manager of the farm said that the market will resume activities this May where they’ll be outside in Village Park across from the Painted Post Depot Museum.

“If you have never tasted the difference between an apple you just picked fresh off the tree and one you bought in the store, you’d be amazed,” said Crooked Line Farm and Orchard’s Ray Zaun. “The ones in the store can be stored for up to a year, ours at most are stored for five months.” continued Zaun.

He explained that there’s a drastic difference in the freshness of the apples from his orchard and those found at the grocery store.

At the market, there will be other clean and fresh products just like apple products, honey, goat cheese, and rabbit meat.

These can all be found at the market in May.