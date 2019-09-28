Painted Post FD joins national tribute to firefighters – starting Sunday

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The Painted Post Fire Department is participating in the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation event “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters” this coming week of September 29th – October 6th.

Landmarks, buildings, and firehouses across the country will be lit in red September 29 to October 6 in honor of America’s fallen heroes. We welcome members of the community, fellow firefighters and first responders to drive by our Station on any night to observe our display, and take photos. We invite fellow departments to join us and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in illuminating their own station as well.

Also on continuous display outside of our Station is our 911 Memorial, which includes an artifact of the World Trade Center buildings.

For more information on how to participate in this annual tradition, visit www.firehero.org/light-the-night #nfffnightthelight2019