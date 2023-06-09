BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Painted Post man who was arrested last month for an alleged stabbing in the town of Erwin has been arrested again, this time inside the Steuben County Jail, police say.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Eric Powers was arrested inside the Steuben County Jail after they say he possessed a knife-like instrument.

Police allege Powers had the weapon inside his cell, along with damaged food containers.

Powers was charged with possessing dangerous prison contraband in the first degree, a class d felony, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and criminal mischief in the fourth.

Police say Powers was arraigned and returned to jail.

Powers is in jail following an incident back in February where police allege him of stabbing a person in the town of Erwin, following an investigation, Powers was arrested in May.