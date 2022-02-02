Painted Post Walmart evacuated; heavy police presence

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – There was a heavy police presence at the Painted Post Walmart Wednesday afternoon that caused the store to be evacuated, according to an employee.

Reports of the evacuation first came into 18 News around 4:45 p.m. on February 2. According to an employee that spoke to an 18 News reporter, the store was evacuated and no one was allowed inside. The employee couldn’t give any more information at the time. Another witness told 18 News there was an ambulance seen at the store.

According to the same reporter, around half a dozen New York State Police vehicles were outside the store. Around 5:30 p.m., the reporter said police had effectively blocked off the entrance to the store with their vehicles. A Trooper said more information will be released soon.

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide details as they become available.

