PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post woman has been arrested for sexual abuse of a child under the age of eleven years old.

New York State Police out of Painted Post say that the alleged crime was committed on May 23rd.

Taniqua Davis allegedly supplied the victim with marijuana-laced gummies and took sexual advantage of the child.

Davis was charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of eleven, criminal sale of cannabis, and endangering the welfare of a child. She was arrested on June 3rd, 2023.