CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post woman has pled guilty to setting fire to her own home in Corning more than a year ago and received a conditional discharge, according to the County Court.

According to the Steuben County Clerk, Ann Shelley, 58, pled guilty to the arson charge on March 16. She received a 3-year conditional discharge. The discharge means that should Shelley not get into any legal trouble in those three years, the arson charge will be erased from her record.

Shelley set fire to her home on Watauga Avenue in the City of Corning in December 2020. Almost a year later, in mid-December 2021 Corning Police arrested Shelley for arson. Police alleged that Shelley set fire to the house with “flammable liquid”, and that the fire also damaged a neighboring house and endangered nearly two-dozen first responders. The house was deemed a complete loss.

In February 2021, The City of Corning Code Enforcement told 18 News that Shelley has contacted and is working with local contractors to have her Watauga Avenue home torn down.