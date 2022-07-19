BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Tonya Smith, the woman found guilty of hitting and killing 66-year-old Donald “Donnie” Masti while driving drunk in Bath, has been sentenced to 4-to-12 years in prison.

According to the Steuben County Court Clerk, Smith was convicted of manslaughter which carries a 4-to-12-year sentence. Smith was also convicted of vehicular manslaughter, which has a 3-to-7-year sentence. The last count was reckless endangerment which carries a 1-to-3-year sentence. All of the sentences will run concurrently.

There were 113 people in the courtroom at the time of the sentencing, according to the Court Clerk.

The verdict, delivered in May, was as follows: