Palmesano, GOP calls for termination of emergency declaration

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Republicans are calling on the Legislature to end the state of emergency declared in March of last year. They are trying to get it done before the end of the legislative session on Thursday.

The Republican Conferences held a news conference Monday at the capitol. They outlined a concurrent resolution that would terminate Gov. Cuomo’s emergency declaration of March 2020 and return New York state to pre-pandemic operations and guidelines.

New Yorkers have come a long way in our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic since Gov. Cuomo declared a state disaster emergency in March 2020. We’ve socially distanced, we’ve worn masks, we’ve put off visits with friends and family and more than 19 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state. Our state has been operating under an emergency declaration for fifteen months today. State law grants the Legislature the authority to terminate – at any time – a state disaster emergency by concurrent resolution, and I stand here with my colleagues today to say, ‘enough is enough.’ It is time to return checks and balances back to our state government and return local control and authority back to our local municipalities and school districts. Democrats in Albany must take meaningful action to revoke the governor’s Executive Order once and for all. Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning)

A copy of the resolution ending the state of emergency is available here.