Palmyra man arrested for DWI

BENTON, N.Y. (WETM) — On Nov. 27, at approximately 2:58 a.m., Yates County deputies arrested a Palmyra man for driving while intoxicated.

Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction on State Route 14a in the Town of Benton, Subsequent investigation led deputies to place the driver, 23-year-old Bradley Gray, through standardized field sobriety tests.

Gray was arrested for DWI and transported to the Yates County Jail for a chemical test. Gray was released on tickets and will appear in the Town of Benton Court at a later date to answer to the charges.

