BENTLEY CREEK, Pa. (WETM) — On Saturday, hundreds of people braved the wet and muddy conditions to attend the annual Pancake Days fundraiser at Fay’s Maple Products in Bradford County.

One weekend in March, every year, the syrup farm opens its barn doors for the community to come in and enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast for just $10.

The breakfasts have been happening at the same farm since the early 1980s, with the same family still running the show. This year brings the event back to pre-pandemic levels, after being canceled for some time due to the pandemic, and last year being a limited year for the event.

“We couldn’t do it without the community’s help, it’s truly a community item and we are so grateful for that,” said Douglas Fay, Co-owner of Fay’s Maple Products.

The money gathered from the event goes toward the Big Pond Lions Club and other community organizations in the area.

In the back of the barn held stands for those local organizations, such as the Bradford County Humane Society, Under the Moonlight Alpaca & Garlic Ranch, and many more.

Fay allows these other organizations to not only make some money of their own but to participate and communicate with community members.

As one would imagine, having hundreds of people attend a small maple farm at once wouldn’t be the best in finding areas to park. Luckily, Fay allows local students from the Future Farmers of America to help work the parking lots and make sure everyone has a space.

Abram Steinfelt is the current Vice President for the Athens Middle FFA, on Saturday he was out in the rain helping guests park their vehicles.

“We were outside parking cars since like, 7:30 this morning,” Seinfelt said, “We got them all packed in nice and tight,” he said.

Steinfelt said that doing these activities gets them more involved and active within the community through communication and seeing what others say.

Back inside, things were local all the way down to the food, with the pancake mix being supplied by the Smithfield Market, and the sausage coming from Bryan’s Meat Cutting in East Smithfield, Pa., all contributing and all receiving a portion of the profits generated from the event.

People see this event as a true get-together and reunion while sharing breakfast inside the barn.

One family, in particular, came all the way from Dover, Pa. just to come to Pancake Days.

“We came up and Stayed in Sayre then came over here and came up basically to come here (Pancake Days), said Marty Green, a 25-year patron of Pancake Days.

For Green, he sees the event as just that, a reunion where he’s able to see family and friends he only gets to see a few times a year.

Green is originally from the Northern Tier and grew up knowing the Fay family and all that they’ve done over the years.

“It’s just a fantastic community thing how much they serve the community and the community gathers around them,” Green said. “They serve thousands of these breakfasts and the money all goes back to the community,” he said.

If you’d like to attend Pancakes Days to help support local organizations you can attend Sunday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The maple farm can be found at 10640 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross roads, Pa.