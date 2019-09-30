Parents sue the state of New York for unvaccinated kids being taken out of school

FILE – This Friday, May 17, 2019 file photo shows a vial of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in Mount Vernon, Ohio. On Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, the first U.S. government report on mumps in migrant detention facilities say the virus has spread through 57 facilities in 19 states since September with new cases continuing as detainees are taken into custody or transferred. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

BATH, NY (WETM)- On Monday, September 30, 2019 there was a hearing at the Steuben County court house. Residents are sueing the state of New York for taking their children out of school for being unvaccinated.

Arguments from both sides of the courtroom exploded after an on-going controversial debate about measles vaccination.

Around 26,000 New York kids have been kicked out of school for being unvaccinated. According to the defense, 79% of those students are under religious exemptions.

18 News reporter Alexis Bellamy spoke to the attorney who is representing the people, who said kids have been out of school for two weeks.

The judge’s ruling is yet to be released. This is a developing story, stick with 18 News for the latest details.