CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Park Avenue Sports Center located in Corning is now offering a night play option in their Laser Tag Arena.

The new gameplay will take place on Friday nights at 9 p.m. at the Laser Tag Combat Zone, located at the Park Avenue Sports Center. Sign-ins will take place at 8:30 p.m. with a debriefing that will start at 8:45 p.m. before the game begins.

The new night play laser tag option includes “Call of Duty” and “Fortnite” style games in the arena. There is a $10 per person deposit to play.

Reservations are required and are non-refundable. Spots for each game are limited.

To make a reservation, call 607-936-4820.