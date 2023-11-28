ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – At a public hearing of the Chemung County Legislature Monday night, only one person stood up to voice concerns about the County’s 2024 Budget Proposal. It includes a 2.8% property tax rate increase, after the tax rate dropped by more than 28% in 2023. It also includes a 3% pay raise for legislators, which is a part-time position. Last year, the legislature approved 4% increases for all elected officials.

“You’re seeking a pay increase along with a property tax increase. That, in my mind, is crazyness,” said Southport resident Andy Patros. “My one public comment is that you should be decreasing your salaries by 10%. From my view, across the last year your primary accomplishments have been to spend ARP (American Rescue Plan) monies. I don’t think that warrants any kind of salary increase for County Legislators.”

Legislators then went into Committee meetings. In 21 minutes, they advanced 68 different motions and resolutions. They included approving a 3% increase for legislators.

In his 2024 Budget Proposal on Nov. 6th, Chemung County Executive Chris Moss recommended no pay increases for legislators. On Nov. 20th, the County Budget Committee recommended a raise.

“There was an adjustment for elected officials and that was a 3% increase,” said Mark Margeson, the Chair of the Legislature. “That changed budget wise $8,943 dollars. All the Legislative wages are listed for background support.”

If approved by the full legislature, The Legislature’s Chair would see an increase from $42,217 to $43,484. Legislators would see their salaries increase from $17,591 to $18,119. The Personnel Committee also approved 2% raises for Officials appointed to a fixed term. They include the Commissioner of Human Services, Commissioner of Public Works, the Superintendent of Buildings & Grounds, and the Director of Real Property Tax Services.

No legislators present at the Nov. 27th meeting of the Personnel Committee raised any questions or concerns about the proposed raises. The motion carried. The full legislature is expected to vote on the 2024 Budget Proposal on Dec. 11th.

18 News reached out to all 15 County Legislators to ask if they will be voting to raise their own salaries.

In an email, Chairman Mark Margeson wrote: “Yes, I am supporting the County Executive’s proposed budget as well as the legislative increases.”

Majority Leader John Burin told 18 News: “I will be supporting the budget.”

Second District Legislator Michael Saglibene told 18 news: “I will be voting no on the salary increase for legislators.”

District 7 Legislator James Palmer told 18 News: “I will be voting against a salary increase for the legislators,”

On her Facebook page, First District Legislator Lawana Morse wrote:

“One of the 2024 budget items is in regards to the salary of the legislators. I have stated before that I will not vote for an increase to my legislative pay. On tonight’s personnel committee agenda is the resolution to set the salaries for the 2024 year. While I will vote no at the full legislative vote on 12/4 for the adoption of the budget, I will be voting yes tonight. I agree with my colleagues that this is a vote that everyone should have opportunity to vote on and I will allow it to pass through the committee.”

No other legislators answered our emails before this publication.

In a phone call, County Executive Moss told 18 News he will not stand in the way of legislators voting for pay increases. However, Moss added that he doesn’t think legislators should vote to raise their own salaries while also considering a property tax rate increase. As for the County Executive’s salary, in July the Legislature approved a more than 7% increase to $163,888.59. That’s after an earlier increase of just over 8%. County Executive Moss says the raise just brings the Executive’s salary up to its correct level, after Moss took a 15% voluntary pay cut when taking office in 2018. At the time, Moss also requested a 15% cut for the Deputy County Executive, and 10% cuts to the salary of department heads, including the Budget Director, Director Aviation, IT Director, and the Commissioner of Public Works.

Moss says he then declined raises over the course of 4 years. Public records show a breakdown of the County Executive’s salary:

2018: $166,273

2019: $141,332

2020: $141,322

2021: $141,322

2022: $141,332

2023: $152,864

2023: $163,888