ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — According to police scanner reports, at approximately 8 p.m. on April 18, local emergency services responded to a pedestrian allegedly hit by a train in Elmira Heights.

According to scanner reports, the incident occurred near the intersection of West 13st Street and College Avenue. Erway Ambulance responded to the scene to attend to the victim.

The current status of the victim is unknown at this time.

According to our reporter on scene, the ambulance could be seen leaving the scene around 8:24 p.m.

This is a developing story. 18 News will update this article with the latest details.