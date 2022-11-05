Bike that was struck by a vehicle Saturday in Elmira.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time.

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist.

The cyclist’s bike sustained heavy damage with the rear tire being bent, while the vehicle sustained body damage to the front left area of the car.

It’s unknown the status of the cyclist, and if any injuries occurred. The Jeep owner was able to drive off after talking with the police.

Elmira Police and Elmira Fire were on the scene to assess damages and control traffic.