PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan couple has been charged after police allegedly found their toddler child naked and unattended in the street for almost half an hour.

Andrew Kemp, 38, and Marishka Tyler-Flores, 35, were arrested by the Village of Penn Yan Police Department after officers responded to a report of a child outside with no clothes at an address in the Village. Police said the three-year-old was naked, walking across a street, and was left unattended for about 30 minutes.

Officers then located Kemp and Tyler-Flores in their home nearby. The two allegedly told police they had no knowledge their child was missing.

Both were charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and issued tickets to appear in the Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.