Penn Yan woman charged for attacking nurse, punching police

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Penn Yan Police arrested a woman after she attacked a nurse and assaulted an officer.

Cypress Race, 43, was arrested after an altercation at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. Race had been discharged by the hospital but became unruly, attacking hospital staff and injuring a nurse who was trying to treat her.

She was arrested and taken to the Penn Yan Police Department where she prevented officers from processing her and punched an officer in the chest.

Race was charged with Second-Degree Assault (a Class-D Felony), Second-Degree Attempted Assault (a Class-E Felony), and Obstruction of Governmental Administration (a Class-A Misdemeanor).

She was arraigned in the Penn Yan Village Court and remanded to the Yates County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond. She will reappear in the Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.