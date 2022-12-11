A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — Officials in Yates County have reported the death of a Penn Yan woman in the Town of Milo, Yates County, on Saturday.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Saturday evening following an accident.

Police say that Golden had suffered a medical condition while driving on Bath Road in the Town of Milo, and as a result of the condition, Golden’s vehicle crashed.

Golden was transported to the hostpital in Penn Yan where she died of her injuries.