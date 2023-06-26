(WHTM) – The rollout of a new online system with the ability to purchase antlerless deer licenses is causing headaches for Pennsylvania hunters on the first day of license purchases.

“Due to the high volume of sales this morning, Pennsylvania’s hunting license system experienced widespread slowness and intermittent errors, both online and in-stores, said the Pennsylvania Game Commission in a Facebook post on Monday morning. “The Pennsylvania Game Commission apologizes for the issues this has caused for our hunters. We are diligently working with our online vendor to identify and resolve issues to continue license sales.”

Hunters looking to get their licenses, especially for antlerless deer, reported a crashing website and long lines for in-person purchases.

“I drive 30 miles to find the system crashed,” said one Facebook user. “They didn’t see this coming, hunting and doe at the same day. Sure weren’t prepared”

“Today you have failed miserably,” said a commenter, while another said, “There are more comments per minute than hunting licenses being sold!”

Nearly 2,000 people had commented on the Game Commission Facebook three hours after purchasing opened, many voicing their displeasure with the online system.

James Lambert tells abc27 he stood in line for over an hour to be told that the retailer has not issued any licenses due to technical issues. “At 8:14 I was 39,978 in (the) queue. At 10:21 am I am 33,398 in queue,” he said.

Another commenter called on the Game Commission to return to the “pink envelopes,” a system the game commission pushed to end for purchasing antlerless deer licenses through the mail. The pink envelopes ended this year after a bill passed through the State House and Senate with overwhelming support.

“Allowing for the sale of antlerless deer hunting licenses through other means such as online or through the PGC’s Pennsylvania Automated Licensing System would make it far more convenient for hunters,” said State Senator Game and Fisheries Committee chair Dan Laughlin (R-49) last October when 45 of 50 Senators voted to end the pink envelopes.

abc27 has reached out to the Pennsylvania Game Commission for information regarding Monday’s rollout. Users can contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Licensing Division by calling 1-833-PGC-HUNT or by emailing pgclicdiv@pa.gov.