Pennsylvania group goes to Kentucky to help tornado victims

WESTFIELD/HARRISON VALLEY, Pa. (WETM) — A group of people called the “Pennsylvania Posse” from Tioga and Potter County collected supplies and headed to Kentucky to help tornado victims from last week’s storms.

At least 91 people have been confirmed dead, including 76 in Kentucky, from tornadoes and storms that also pummeled Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri last weekend, according to an NBC News tally.

Some homes remain without power or are under boil water advisories and 944 Kentuckians have been given shelter in hotels or state parks.

As a result, the “Pennsylvania Posse” decided they wanted to help. They started collecting supplies and prepared to make the trip to Russellville, Kentucky.

Brandi White, a member of the “Pennsylvania Posse”, offered to collect items at her and her husband’s beef barn in Westfield.

The community helped fill their trailer with food, first aid supplies, jackets, gasoline, generators, and more. They set out for Russellville on December 17.

Those who made the trip include: Gary and Vikki Abbott, Nate Abbott, Kris Wyne, Jess Woodring, Jim Lamoureux, Rodney Lane, Dalton Kibbe, Ted and Brandi White, as well as the White’s children.

Brandi and the “Pennsylvania Posse” are in discussions about making another trip in the near future. They say if they do make another trip, they want to bring double the amount of supplies.

