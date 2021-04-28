Pennsylvania is creating legislation to ban vaccine passport requirements

FILE – In this undated photo, provided by NY Governor’s Press Office on Saturday March 27, 2021, is the new “Excelsior Pass” app, a digital pass that people can download to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Vaccine passports being developed to verify COVID-19 immunization status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine have become the latest flash point in America’s perpetual political wars, with Republicans portraying them as a heavy-handed intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices. (NY Governor’s Press Office via AP, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) -Pennsylvania lawmakers are moving forward with legislation to ban Covid-19 vaccine passport requirements for businesses and schools.

Currently, vaccination passports only exist in New York.

The vaccine passport is proof that you have had the shot in order to do certain things, like travel, go to a baseball game, or a concert.

Some Republican lawmakers are against the idea.

“I think there are better ways to go about getting people vaccinated for those that want to be vaccinated. This idea of a vaccine passport saying, if you have this piece of paper you can all of a sudden start to re-engage in the community, but if you don’t, you’re on the sidelines. I think that’s really a negative approach. I think there’s a better way. I think we can do better and that’s why I wouldn’t support a vaccine passport proposal,” said Representative Clint Owlett.

According to the White House, it will not be issuing a federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.

Instead, it will leave it to the private sector.

Experts are saying most of the bills will never become law and instead negatively affect public faith in medical science.