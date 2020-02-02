Pennsylvania man punches EPD Officer and places another in chokehold; facing attempted assault charge amongst others

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM -TV) – Elmira Police arrested a man for punching an EPD Officer and placing another in a chokehold.

Early Saturday night 39 year – old, Patrick G. Seeley of Millerton Pennsylvania was arrested and charged with Attempted Assault in the 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation and multiple other traffic offenses.

According to the Elmira Police Department, Seeley was stopped by Elmira Police in the area of the 400 block of Mt. Zoar Street.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Seeley’s license status was suspended multiple times in New York State, prompting the officer to have Seeley exit the vehicle for further investigation.

At this time, two other officers arrived on the scene to assist.

As Seeley was being questioned he abruptly punched the investigating Officer in the face and began to struggle with the other assisting Officers. During the struggle, Seeley was taken to the ground where he placed another officer in a chokehold as the third officer utilized pepper spray to prevent Seeley from suffocating the Officer.

Seeley was ultimately taken into custody and the initial Officer responded to Arnot Ogden Hospital for medical treatment due to a laceration suffered from the incident.

Seeley’s vehicle was found to be unregistered and impounded due to multiple Vehicle and Traffic violations.

Officers searched the vehicle and located a quantity of methamphetamine inside.

All officers involved are said to be “ok” and have returned to full duty.

The Defendant was released by an Elmira City Court Judge per the new Bail Reform Laws after his arraignment.