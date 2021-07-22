Pennsylvania man walking 101.5 miles to help end childhood hunger

TROY, Pa. (WETM) — One Pennsylvania man is walking 101.5 miles from Tunkhannock to Canton to raise donations and awareness for childhood hunger.

In collaboration with Child Hunger Outreach Programs (CHOP), Bill Frye is walking for his seventh year.

Frye, an athletic trainer and employee at Pivot Physical Therapy in Troy, said childhood hunger affects kids across America, even in the local community.

“We’re trying to raise money for them,” said Frye. “[CHOP] does a really good job trying to combat [childhood hunger]. So we just wanted to support them as best as we can financially, so they’re able to expand and continue their mission.”

As a part of CHOP’s #ChopOutHunger initiative, Frye started an online fundraiser for his annual walk. Frye said 1 in 6 children in a school system are food insecure. That means within two weeks, the child will not have enough food to eat a meal.

“With that statistic, and the amount of kids in our area, it is probably a little bit more than that just being in a rural community,” said Frye. “So, [we’re] increasing awareness of that problem that we don’t even know exists. That is why CHOP is here and that is why they’re growing, unfortunately, at a fast rate because they’re recognizing the need and having to fit that need.”

With this growth in hunger, every donation counts. Frye said 100% of the proceeds go directly to CHOP in their fight against childhood hunger.

If you would like to donate, visit the PIVOT walk donation page.