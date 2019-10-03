Pennsylvania moves to cap power plant emissions

HARRISBURG, PA – MARCH 21: Airplane flys over PA State Capitol Building with a banner reading “SEN. TOOMEY DO YOUR JOB! #FILLTHESEAT” during National Day Of Action calling on Senate Republicans to “Do Your Job” and uphold their constitutional obligation to give fair consideration to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland on March 21, 2016 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is taking a big step in his effort to fight climate change in the nation’s fourth-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Wolf, a Democrat, on Thursday ordered his administration to start working on regulations to bring Pennsylvania into a nine-state consortium that sets a price and caps on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

Joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a consortium of northeastern and mid-Atlantic states, could face pushback from the Republican-controlled Legislature or the state’s influential coal and natural gas industries.

Pennsylvania is the nation’s No. 3 electric power state and its energy sector is its largest emitter of greenhouse gases. It’s dozens of power plants fueled by coal, oil and natural gas could be forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to the state annually under the program.

