Pennsylvania raising awareness of newborn screening for 37 conditions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is working to raise awareness of newborn screening.

In Pennsylvania, it’s mandatory that babies get screened for 10 conditions, but health officials are encouraging parents to always ask about 27 others.

“We recommend that newborns get screened for all 37 conditions,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Some hospitals automatically screen for all 37 but others don’t. Health officials say all parents should be asking about this. The goal is early detection, so babies can get life-saving treatments.

“There are a number of conditions that can lead to death if they aren’t treated,” said Dr. Patricia Gordon, a clinical geneticist who is the chief of the Division of Human Genetics at Penn State Health.

Gordon sees the difference it makes.

“Families in our clinic where there was a child who was affected before diagnosis was implemented with newborn screening, and then another child was affected but was detected with newborn screening, and the outcome is so strikingly different,” Gordon said.

House Bill 730 proposes that the state make it mandatory to test for all 37 conditions, but that legislation is still under consideration.

A disease recently added to the list is spinal muscular atrophy, which Gordon says is common in the Midstate.

“You have to have two genes that are affected in each cell to have that condition, and because we have communities such as the Amish and the Mennonite communities and other relatively closed communities in the region, we have a higher incidents in our region,” Gordon said.

The tests can be done at the hospital or a pediatrician’s office. There should be no out-of-pocket costs.

“This really included by Medicaid, by CHIP, and by commercial insurance companies,” Levine said.

The Newborn Screening Advisory Board puts together the list of diseases.

Metabolic, storage disorders have been recently added to the list too.

The Department of Health says all babies must also be tested for heart disease and hearing problems.