Pennsylvania State Police identify victim of deadly rollover crash

MILLERTON, PA (WETM)- According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old, Dennis R. Gee Jr., of Tioga, lost his life in a fatal rollover accident early Sunday morning, in Jackson Township.

Route 328 was closed between Lyman Stone Road and Wales Road. The roadway was closed several hours as Pennsylvania State Police investigated the crash scene.

The tragic crash occurred in the area of Button Hill Road near 2259 Route 328 just before 5:30 am, past Keck’s, and just north of Wheeler Road.

Due to poor cell phone reception in the area of the accident, a passerby had to leave the scene to be able to call in and report the crash to the 911 Dispatch Center.

Fire personnel arrived on scene by 5:41 am and confirmed a one-vehicle rollover crash with one person entrapped in the upside-down vehicle. The availability of an air medical helicopter was checked on. However, the helicopter was not needed due to the terrible outcome suffered by the driver.

Police reported that Gee was traveling west on Route 328 when for an unknown reason the vehicle went off the roadway and struck the embankment. After striking the embankment the vehicle then rolled over several times and came to rest on its roof and trapping Gee inside the vehicle. Gee passed away at the scene of the accident.

Prayers requested for the Gee family and those who responded to scene and assist.

A Gofundme account has been set up to help the family with funeral costs. If you would like to assist click here.

