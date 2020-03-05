Pennsylvania State Police loosens ban on trooper arm tattoos

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania State Police will now let troopers have tattoos on their arms, but those who do will have to wear long-sleeved uniform shirts that conceal them when they’re on duty.

In a statement, Col. Robert Evanchick, the state police commissioner, said Wednesday that the agency hopes the new policy will widen its field of potential recruits.

Before Wednesday’s announcement, troopers could have tattoos, as long as they weren’t visible to the public.

Troopers still may not have tattoos that are above their neckline or below their wrist. Tattoos that could be seen as hateful or discriminatory are prohibited.

