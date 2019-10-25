Pennsylvania to get $53M in opioid treatment drug settlement

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 08: A heroin user holds suboxone near where John Jay College of Criminal Justice students are interviewing heroin users as part of a project to interview Bronx drug users in order to compile data about overdoses on August 8, 2017 in New York City. The Bronx was the borough with the highest number of overdose deaths in 2016 with 308 residents. The students interview their subjects in a park and ask questions about their history of drug use and if they have overdosed.The subjects receive a small financial compensation for the research. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is in line to receive more than $53 million as part of a nationwide settlement with a British company that once distributed a drug used to treat opioid addiction.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Thursday that the money is to settle allegations that the company defrauded Medicaid and other state health care programs.

The U.S. Department of Justice had accused an ex-Reckitt Benckiser subsidiary of marketing Suboxone Film by saying the drug was safer than other opioid addiction treatments.

Reckitt Benckiser said in July that it would pay $1.4 billion to resolve federal investigations. The states’ share of the settlement is $700 million.

Suboxone Film was marketed by RB’s former prescription business Indivior, which was spun off in 2014.

Reckitt Benckiser has denied any wrongdoing.