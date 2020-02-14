Penny Sings Patsy Cline benefitting Grandsavers are Lifesavers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tonight at Williamson High School the Penny Sings Patsy Cline concert is taking place at 7:00 p.m. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

All proceeds from the concert go towards Grandsavers are Lifesavers which is grandparents raising Children.

Grandsavers are Lifesavers started six years ago and has evolved into more than just a support group. The funds raised tonight will help pay for the activities they do with the children like bowling, swimming and glass blowing. The funds also help resource the grandparents with medical and legal needs.

“Most of these grandparents are not supported through state funding at all because it is kinship care relationship so they are now in their retirement years raising young children,” Grandsaver advisor Becky Cuddeback said. “And we know it is expensive to raise young children and when it’s something they didn’t anticipate they need a lot of support, “Cuddeback said.

Tickets for the concert are 10 dollars in advance and 15 dollars at the door. You can buy tickets at Halls Lumber in Tioga, Arnot Building Company in Mansfield or at Williamson High School’s main office.

For more information on Grandsavers are Lifesavers you can find them on Facebook or call

Carmen McCombs at (570) 244-6060 or Theresa Swain at (570) 404-1209.