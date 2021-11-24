Police: Possible burglary ‘just an open door’, scene cleared

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The scene is clear after Elmira Police responded to a possible burglary on the southside Wednesday evening.

Elmira Police confirmed with 18 News that the cause of the incident was a door on the house that was left open, and the scene was cleared around 6:00 p.m.

A little after 4:30 p.m., viewer reports came into 18 News of a heavy police presence on McDowell Place in Elmira.

According to Elmira Police, police set up a perimeter at a residence on the 500 block of McDowell for a possible burglary. As of 4:50 p.m., police were awaiting a K9 unit.

A reporter on the scene said New York State Police also responded to the residence.

Just after 5:00 p.m., the reporter on scene said the family was being let back into the house.

