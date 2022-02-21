Person shot with airsoft pellet from moving vehicle: IPD

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are looking for help in finding a person who allegedly shot someone in the leg with an airsoft gun over the weekend.

Ithaca Police responded to a reported assault on February 20 around 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of University Avenue. According to the police report, a college-aged victim was walking on the sidewalk and was allegedly hit in the leg by a pellet from an airsoft or pellet gun.

Police also said the gun was shot from a moving vehicle. The person who allegedly shot the gun was described as wearing a green or gray ski mask.

Police didn’t provide any more details, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department in any of the following ways: