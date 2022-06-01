ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State is gearing up for two primary elections after the chaotic redistricting process for State Senate and the United States House of Representatives led to numerous delays and legal challenges.

The primaries for Congressional and State Senate have been pushed to Aug. 23, 2022. The primaries for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, State Assembly, U.S. Senate, Attorney General and State Comptroller will take place as originally scheduled, on June 28, 2022.

Nearly a dozen races are happening, though some — like the Gubernatorial Primary — are more highly contested than others.

Republican Candidates running for Governor of New York:

Rob Astorino

Andrew Giuliani

Harry Wilson

Lee Zeldin

Democratic Candidates running for Governor of New York:

Gov. Kathy Hochul

Tom Suozzi

Jumaane Williams

New York State Assemblymember Philip Palmesano endorsed Lee Zeldin for governor.

“I’m convinced he’ll fight for us as our next governor and put the public safety and the people ahead of the challenges that we’re facing,” Palmesano said.

If Zeldin won the primary, he would face Gov. Hochul in the November primary. Hochul’s favorability rating has been dropping over the course of the past three months. According to a Sienna College Poll, 36-percent of New Yorkers think Hochul is doing a “good” or “excellent” job as governor. 57-percent believe the governor is doing a “fair” or “poor” job.