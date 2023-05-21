ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The ‘Get a Vet a Pet’ 5K run was held Sunday morning at Eldridge Park.

The 5K was held for the veterans in our community to raise money for companion, therapy and service dogs.

Registration began at 8:30 AM and the actual run commenced at 9 AM. In order to participate, individuals had to raise $30 to go towards the special pups!

People of all ages were running including little kids and even senior citizens. There was also a live DJ, food vendors and plenty of outdoor lawn games to enjoy as well.